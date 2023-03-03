AGARTALA: Senior Tripura BJP leader Manik Saha is all set to take oath as the new chief minister of the state.

The swearing in ceremony will take place on March 8.

On Friday (March 3), Manik Saha submitted his resignation letter as the chief minister of Tripura, thus making path clear for the formation of the new government in the state.

Manik Saha submitted his resignation to Tripura governor SN Arya at Raj Bhavan in Agartala on Friday (March 3).

“I have submitted my resignation to the governor and he has asked me to continue as CM till the new government is formed. Swearing-in ceremony most likely to be held on March 8,” said Manik Saha.

However, he will continue to serve as the caretaker chief minister of Tripura till the time a new government in the state is sworn in.

The BJP retained power for a second straight term in Tripura, by securing a majority in the recently held assembly elections.

The results of the Tripura assembly elections were announced on Thursday (March 2).

The BJP-IPFT alliance returns to power in Tripura winning 33 seats in the 60-member assembly.

Tripura royal scion Pradyot Debbarma’s TIPRA party bagged 13 seats in its debut elections.

On the other hand, the Left-Congress alliance secured 14 seats.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) did not win a single of the 28 seats it contested in Tripura.