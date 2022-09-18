AGARTALA: With the state gearing up for assembly elections, the Tripura government has hiked the social pension of over 80,000 beneficiaries.

The social pension of the beneficiaries have been hiked by Rs 1000, resulting in the amount being raised to Rs 2000.

The BJP-led Tripura government has stated that the hike has been made on the occasion of 72nd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP had made 299 promises before the assembly elections in 2018 and hiking social pension was one of them.

Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha while launching ‘Har Ghar Susashan’ (Good governance at every house) announced the decision and claimed that BJP-led government has already fulfilled all of his poll promises.

“Implementation of the promises has taken a longer time because 25 years of communist rule has disordered the system because of prioritising their cadres everywhere, depriving the genuine people. Still the system is not clean and peoples’ friendly, which would take further more time but we are committed to do it under the leadership of PM Modi,” the Tripura CM said.