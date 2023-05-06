Agartala: The Tripura Government has arranged special commercial flights for the students stranded in violence-hit Manipur.

A press statement from the Tripura government said that due to the prevailing situation in Manipur, special commercial flights have been arranged to bring the students of Tripura to study in the strife-torn state.

“Chief Minister Manik Saha today spoke to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and requested for special aircraft arrangements. In that context, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced the decision to operate an additional commercial flight from Imphal to Agartala. The flight will reach Agartala from Imphal at midnight today,” the statement read.

The government has also said that if any parents are interested to bring their children back to Tripura can contact the helpline (0381-241-6045/241-6241 and WhatsApp number 8787676210) in this regard immediately.

Two review meetings were held yesterday in this regard under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Senior officials including Chief Secretary JK Sinha and Director General of Police Amitabha Ranjan were present.

Later, the Chief Minister held a discussion with the parents of the students studying in Manipur.

A decision was taken last night to bring the students of the state by a special flight. Another flight has been arranged from Imphal to Guwahati in addition to the special flight at midnight today. On the other hand, a special team has been sent to Manipur today by the state government to bring and coordinate the students studying in Manipur.