Agartala: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with BSF in Tripura has launched a series of raids in the bordering areas of Tripura in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to sources, as of 12 PM on Wednesday, a total of 25 border touts have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in human trafficking and other border-related crimes.

An intelligence official revealed that the NIA team arrived three months ago to gather comprehensive reports on the activities of border touts.

The planning for the raids was set in motion 15 days ago. In the early hours of Wednesday, the NIA conducted operations in various bordering regions of Tripura, resulting in the arrest of 25 individuals implicated in human trafficking and other border-related offences.

Also Read: Assam government’s multi-pronged strategy to save white-winged duck from verge of extinction

The detainees will be transported to Guwahati in Assam for further proceedings.

NIA & Assam Police collated the list of Touts who were involved in this nefarious crime. After meticulous planning, a country-wide Operation was launched by the NIA and Assam Police during the wee hours today November 8, 2023, in association with various State Police Forces.

Also Read: Voting Congress means encouraging ‘Baburs’ in India: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

In the Operation, so far a total of 47 Touts/Middlemen have been picked up including 25 from Tripura, 5 from Assam, 3 from West Bengal, 9 from Karnataka, 1 each from Haryana and Telangana and 3 from Tamil Nadu.

Assam Police teams have assisted the NIA Teams physically in Assam & Tripura and Northern India. We have 17 Teams on the ground for the Operation.