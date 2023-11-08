GUWAHATI: “Voting for Congress means encouraging ‘Baburs’ in India.”

This was a statement made by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing an election campaign rally at Khandwa in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday (November 08).

“If the Congress party gets votes, ‘Aurangzebs’ in the country get vitamins,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He further said: “If the Congress party wins anywhere in the country, the ‘Baburs’ and ‘Aurangzebs’ will start their atrocities on our people.”

The Assam chief minister added that after the “Congress won in Karnataka… ‘Baburs’ and ‘Aurangzebs’ got oxygen and the chaos started”.

“Congress wins and their mischiefs begin immediately. This is their politics,” Sarma said.

Earlier, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was served a show cause notice by the election commission of India (ECI) for allegedly violating the model code of conduct during his campaigning in Chhattisgarh ahead of elections in the state.

The notice was issued following a complaint by the Congress party, which alleged that Sarma’s remarks against Congress candidate Mohammad Akbar were communal in nature.

In his speech, Sarma said, “If one Akbar comes to some place, he calls 100 Akbars. So, send him off as soon as possible, otherwise the land of Mata Kaushalya will get defiled.”