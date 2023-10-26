Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been served a show cause notice by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for allegedly violating the model code of conduct during his campaigning in Chhattisgarh ahead of elections in the state.

The notice was issued following a complaint by the Congress party, which alleged that Sarma’s remarks against Congress candidate Mohammad Akbar were communal in nature.

Also Read: Assam: Japan delegation visits Guwahati to hire farm workers

In his speech, Sarma said, “If one Akbar comes to some place, he calls 100 Akbars. So, send him off as soon as possible, otherwise the land of Mata Kaushalya will get defiled.”

Also Read: Assam: Muslim Rashtriya Manch takes out rally in Guwahati demanding Pak-occupied Kashmir

The ECI has asked Sarma to respond to the notice by 5 p.m. on October 30.

If found guilty, Sarma could be barred from campaigning for the BJP in Chhattisgarh.