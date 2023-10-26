Guwahati: The Muslim Rashtriya Manch-Assam Unit on Thursday announced that it will be taking part in the Tiranga Yatra for PoK, a program that demands Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to be made a part of India.

The Assam unit of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) on Thursday held a rally in Dispur and stated that it will continue to push its demand for the entire undivided Kashmir to be within India.

The nationwide movement is being led by Indresh Kumar, chief patron of the MRM.

Indresh Kumar speaking during the launch of the campaign in Assam said that the MRM will continue with its unprecedented nationwide movement, public awareness campaign, and diplomatic efforts to reclaim PoK.

He said that very soon nationalistic Muslims who truly love India will hoist the Indian flag in PoK.

Indresh Kumar said that PoK was a result of the divide-and-rule policy of the British.

He said that Muslims living in PoK are not happy and are suffering because of some decisions made in the past.

Speaking further on the issue, Alkas Hussain, convenor of MRM-Assam Pradesh said that the organisation will carry out rallies across the state within the coming month and keep up with the demands of reclaiming POK.

He added that Muslims and Hindus must follow the brotherhood and not fall for people who tend to divide them on religious lines.

He added that everyone has to support the nation that they live in and then the rest of anything.