NEW DELHI: The Congress party has filed a complaint with the election commission of India (ECI) against union home minister Amit Shah and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly “raising divisive issues”.

This was informed by senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

“We have filed a complaint against union home minister Amit Shah and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for raising hurtful and divisive issues in an attempt to divert people’s attention,” Khurshid said.

He said: “They have made allegations without any evidence and will inevitably affect the atmosphere in which the elections will be held.”

“The INC hopes that the ECI takes cognizance of the above complaints in a prompt manner,” said Salman Khurshid.

“Baseless things are being said and can deteriorate the election environment. Action must be taken,” he added.

According to the Congress party, Amit Shah smd Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made ‘divisive’ comments during election campaigns in poll-bound states.