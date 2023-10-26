GUWAHATI: Over 20 school-going students sustained injuries after a bamboo bridge over a river in Dhemaji district of Assam collapsed.

This incident has been reported from Chahbari area in Dhemaji district of Assam on Thursday (October 26) morning.

The bamboo bridge collapsed when the students were trying to cross it, while on their way to school.

Locals reached the spot after hearing screams of the students and rescued them.

At least five of the injured students are stated to be inn critical condition.

The injured students are being treated at the Dhemaji civil hospital in Assam.