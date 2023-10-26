GUWAHATI: A seven-member delegation of Japanese nationals visited and interacted with the students of Assam from the agriculture sector in an interactive session held at the Novotel Hotel in Guwahati on Thursday.

With nearly 30% of the country’s population being over 65, Japanese agriculturists are recruiting farm labour from across the Indian countryside.

About 18 people, including Ranswal, were the first ones to leave in 2022; there are hundreds more queuing up to fly out in 2023.

The objective of the programme is regarding work-in-Japan opportunities for the potentially trained manpower who would like to work in the agriculture domain in Japan under SSW (Specified Skilled Worker) TITP (Technical Intern Training Program) of Japan.

This is a new domain in addition to the caregiver scheme for which they have been making efforts to introduce the Japanese language at Guwahati Nursing College.

The Japanese team led by the Ministry of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries of Japan with members from different autonomous and/or private bodies present during the session would and are responsible for collating the requirements from all over Japan and recruiting agriculture manpower in Guwahati.

Director of Agriculture Bhaskar Pegu was also present during the session.

Pegu while speaking on the occasion said about the brilliant opportunity for the students of Assam in Japan and they should not miss the opportunity to grab it.

As many as 80 students from Assam Agriculture University (AAU), Jorhat and Nalbari College of Horticulture participated during the session along with the faculties, scientists and officials of the Assam Agriculture Department.