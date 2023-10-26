AGARTALA: Senior Telangana BJP leader Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, on Thursday (October 26), took oath as the 20th governor of Tripura.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Tripura Raj Bhawan in Agartala.

He succeeded Satyadeo Narian Arya as Tripura governor.

Nallu was administered the oath of office by Tripura high court chief justice Aparesh Kumar Singh.

Tripira chief minister Dr Manik Saha and his cabinet colleagues, top officials, and dignitaries were present on the occasion.

After taking charge, Nallu said, “I am being given the responsibility to safeguard the constitution in Tripura and I shall do it. I am happy to get the opportunity to serve the people of Tripura and contribute to the process of development.”