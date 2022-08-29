AGARTALA: Chairman of the TIPRA party in Tripura – Pradyot Debabarma has announced that he will completely bear the legal expenses of the 10323 terminated teachers.

TIPRA chairman Pradyot Debabarma informed that top lawyers from the country will represent the 10323 terminated teachers in the Supreme Court.

“We are asking the top most lawyer to appear for the teacher in the Supreme Court. The cost of this case will be borne, as promised, by me,” informed TIPRA chairman Pradyot Debabarma.

Notably, Pradyot Debbarma met representatives of the 10323 terminated teachers in Tripura on Sunday in New Delhi.

“Met the lawyers along with representatives of the 10323 teachers in Delhi. There is a lot of positive matters which previously was not discussed,” the TIPRA chief added.

As many as 10,323 school teachers were terminated following a faulty recruitment process according to an order of the Tripura High Court in 2014.

All these teachers were appointed in different phases since 2010.

The Supreme Court upheld the High Court order in 2017 after hearing Special Leave Petitions (SLP) filed by the former Left Front government and the sacked teachers.

Many of the teachers got alternative jobs in different departments and over 8,000 teachers were re-inducted on an ad-hoc basis till March 2020.

Since then, they have been rendered jobless.