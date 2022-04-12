A short film on the modern education system in Tripura was released on Monday.

The shot film has been titled – Shiksha O Tripura.

The newly released short film shows the development of the modern education system in Tripura since its merger with India.

The short film has been made by Barsha productions and directed by Biswajit Das.

Cast: Pranab Kr Nath, Satirtha Debnath, Sourajit Acharjee, Gopal Baishnab, Bikram Das, Kanika Chakraborty, Kundanika Chakraborty and Samir Debnath.

Also read: Tripura: Two Bangladeshi girls arrested by police for entering India without valid documents

The short film has been released on YouTube for free.

Film Link: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt19399658

Statement from the makers of the short film:

“Tripura was a princely state and the Maharaja’s honoured personalities from the field of literature like Rabindranath Tagore, who penned India’s national anthem.

Maharaja Bir Chandra Manikya, back in 1890, established the famous school – Umakanta Academy, which groomed personalities, who later excelled in various fields.

Decades have passed since Tripura merged into the Republic of India and the education system of Tripura achieved heights since then.

The former state governments laid the foundation of the modern education system in Tripura and worked in developing new infrastructure for educational institutions by demolishing old buildings.

Also read: Tripura: 13 Navodaya Vidyalaya students accused of ragging juniors

During the era of the previous governments in Tripura, the state also achieved the highest literacy rate in the history of the state.

In 2018, the present government came into power and with it came a hope of uplift of living standard of the people of the state.

The present Tripura government, since its formation, has specifically focused on the development of the school education.

Education minister Ratan Lal Nath pioneered in developing the infrastructure of schools is working round the clock.

Out of 4 years of the current Tripura government’s tenure, COVID-19 pandemic disrupted normalcy of lives in the state.

The most badly hit was the education sector, which has limit the students from accessing education in classes and going to schools.

But, the present Tripura government has tackled the situation by introducing various schemes like streaming classes collaborating with various media channels.

In recent past, the present government of Tripura took an initiative to transform the Tripura Board Secondary Education in line with the Central Board Secondary Education for the betterment of the students of Tripura considering all the lacunas of continuing the previous Board.

As students will now be able to compete as per the national standard of education.

The first step toward transforming the TBSE board based school to CBSE board was by designing and introducing the NCERT based curriculum which the actual foundation block for the revolution to form an impact to thousand and lakhs in coming years.

The other revolution is introducing centralized question paper where in question will be set by centralized committee and the question papers to be distributed in the lengths and breaths of the state.

The state has also offered vocational education to enrich the extra skill to face future challenges to compete in world level.

The government has also facilitated and equipped classroom with projectors through ICT Projects by modernizing the classrooms.

The 100 Vidyajyoti Schools inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister have boosted the education by providing education with updated technologies and special educators and all other facilities to compete with the national level students, the Centre has provided a fund of Rs 500 crores for this project.

The pre-primary courses in 88 schools will also enrich the education developing the base of the students which will help them in future course.

The Vande Tripura channel a dedicated channel for education is also an initiative by the Government to support all the students who were not able to visit schools during the pandemic.

The National Forensic Science University established recently provides another horizon of education for the students who can excel in this field.

A large number of GT and PGT faculties have been recruited for providing best guidance and education to the students.

A good number of Asst Professors and lecturers were recruited for the colleges in these many years.”