At least two girls of Bangladeshi nationality have been arrested by the police in Tripura.

The two Bangladeshi girls were arrested from near Dharmanagar railway station in North Tripura district.

The Bangladeshi girls have been arrested by the police in Tripura for allegedly entering into India without valid documents.

Another woman, a resident of Gomati district in Tripura, who was accompanying the two Bangladeshi girls has also been apprehended.

Also read: Tripura: 13 Navodaya Vidyalaya students accused of ragging juniors

Both the Bangladeshi girls had allegedly entered into India via the Belonia border in South Tripura district.

Preliminary interrogation of the arrested woman from Gomati district of Tripura revealed that she had come to Dharmanagar to guide the two Bangladeshi girls and make them board a Guwahati-bound train.

The two Bangladeshi girls have been arrested by the Tripura police on charges of violation of Indian Passport Act.