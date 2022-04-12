AGARTALA: In a shocking incident, at least 13 students of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Udaipur district of Tripura have been accused of ragging their juniors.

The accused students allegedly have been ragging their juniors, who are study in class 8, over the past few months.

It is reported that the school authority failed to take any step in the matter despite repeated complaints.

After the school authority allegedly did not take any action in the matter, the parents of the victim students, on Monday, reported the matter to the police.

The parents of the victim students have sought intervention of the police in ensuring action against the accused students and the school authority.

The accused students reportedly forced their juniors, who also stay in the same hostel, to allegedly consume contraband substances.

The accused students also allegedly forced their juniors to fetch food and contraband substances for them from outside.

The parents of the victims also alleged that the accused students of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Udaipur district of Tripura engaged their juniors to wash their clothes.

The victim students have claimed that they apprised the teachers of the schools about their grievances.

After the school authority failed to take any action in the matter, the victim students reported the matter to their parents.

Notably, incidents of ragging in schools in Tripura are on the rise after educational institutions re-opened in September last year.

A class IX student of Jawhar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Kherenjhuri in North Tripura died after being allegedly beaten by his classmates a month back.

Parents of the deceased student alleged that their son was facing brutality of his classmates in the name of ragging for quite some time.