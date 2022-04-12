AGARTALA: Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) in-charge Dr Ajoy Kumar on Monday alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been depriving the tribal-dominated areas in the Northeastern state by not allocating enough funds for them in the budget.

He also said that if the Congress party is voted to power, budgets would be prepared considering the demographic composition.

“Around 60 percent of Tripura belongs to the indigenous people. More than 30 percent of the state’s total population belongs to indigenous communities. But, the government spends only 400 crore for the welfare of these areas. This shows the level of deprivation,” said Kumar.

Exhorting the Congress workers, he said, “You people have to awake and fight for your rights, otherwise the BJP will keep exploiting you. Just because of the fact that the tribals have less representation in the politics, the ruling party is depriving you of what you deserve,” he added.

Suggesting the Congress workers to revive their organizational base in Hills, Kumar said, “The Congress workers should make a schedule to reach out to at least 50 families and ensure 200 votes. If you don’t work you can’t blame anyone for your defeat”.

AICC secretary Szarita Laphtailang, PCC president Birajit Sinha, ex-MLA Asish Kumar Saha and other senior leaders also spoke on the occasion.