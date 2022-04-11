AGARTALA: Brahmaputra Board Chairman Rajiv Yadav on Monday pointed out that master plans are being prepared for Manu and Howrah rivers of Tripura to control flood and soil erosion management.

According to the Chairman, a decision was taken in the board meeting to update existing studies on river health.

“We have decided to conduct fresh studies on the condition of river health given the changing rainfall patterns. Master plans are being prepared for River Manu to Howrah for prevention of soil erosion and flood management”, he added.

He also informed the media persons that capacity-building workshops would be carried out here in the state on how to draft projects suitable to get accepted by the central government. “We want to make sure that all the officials of the state government become capable of tackling the problems of the state and make projects that are acceptable by the central government”, he added.

To a query regarding the discharge of Brahmaputra, he said that diversion of water flow upstream of Brahmaputra will have little impact on the river’s total discharge as a source of more than 60 percent of the discharge is in India.

“The matter does not come under our jurisdiction but still, I am giving a scientific basis of the issue. More than 60 percent of Brahmaputra’s total discharge comes from Arunachal Pradesh. If there is any diversion in the upstream flow, the impact will be negligible”, said Yadav while replying to a query.

The Brahmaputra Board, a statutory body under the ministry of Jal Shakti works in the sector of flood and soil erosion management in the Brahmaputra basin as well as the rivers of the whole North-Eastern region. The Chairman was speaking after the Board Meeting held at Agartala.