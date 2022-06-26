Tripura chief minister Manik Saha has said that BJP’s win in the by-elections indicate that the people of the state do not have faith in the CPI-M or the Congress party.

Tripura CM Manik Saha made this statement shortly after the results of the by-elections to four assembly constituencies in the state were declared on Sunday.

In the by-elections held for the four assembly seats in Tripura, the BJP won in three seats and the Congress in one.

The BJP won the by-elections to three assembly constituencies: Town Bordowali, Jubarajnagar and Surma.

On the other hand, the Congress registered win in Agartala constituency.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha won the by-elections from the Town Bardowali Assembly constituency.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, a BJP candidate, defeated his nearest rival Ashish Saha of the Congress party to win from the Town Bardowali assembly seat.

“I know the people of Tripura, including many CPI-M supporters, are happy with the Narendra Modi led central government,” said Tripura CM Manik Saha.

Speaking about the win of Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman in Agartala constituency, the Tripura chief minister said that the Roy’s win was possible because “he was supported by the CPI-M”.

The Congress party in Tripura has won the prestigious Agartala assembly constituency in the by-elections held in the state.

Barman defeated his closest rival – Tripura BJP’s Ashok Sinha by a margin of over 3000 votes.

Sudip Roy Barman, a former minister in the Biplab Deb-led BJP government in Tripura, had quit the saffron party and re-joined the Congress.

After quitting the BJP, Sudip Roy Barman had also resigned as an MLA from the Tripura assembly, thus necessitating by-elections.

The by-polls to four assembly constituencies in Tripura were held on June 23.