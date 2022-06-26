AGRTALA: Clashes broke out between workers of Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party hours after the declaration of the by-poll results in front of Congress Bhavan Agartala.

Sources said, BJP and Congress workers were celebrating their victories in the city but all of a sudden a heated altercation broke out between the party supporters and the altercation ultimately took a turn into deadly clashes.

Several Congress workers sustained serious injuries as the party claimed BJP-backed miscreants attacked them with sharp weapons. Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Birajit Sinha also sustained injuries during the attacks.

To tackle the situation, police deployment was intensified and tear gas shells were fired to disperse the mob.

The police, however, succeeded to restore normalcy in the city but an uneasy tension still persists in the atmosphere.

A delegation of BJP leaders comprising law and parliamentary affairs minister Ratan Lal Nath met the Superintendent of Police West Tripura seeking his intervention and strict punitive measures against people who incited the violent clashes.

The Congress party also demanded strict action. Several motorcycles were vandalized as an angry mob of political supporters went on a rampage in the city.