AGARTALA: Tripura has witnessed unprecedented political developments in quick succession leaving the common masses in a state of confusion in the past few days.

As time passes by, things have started to get settled down but what remains an unsolved mystery for all is the future of former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and his new role.

Ever since Deb tendered his resignation letter several theories are making rounds in the political circles regarding his future assignments but no specific announcement came from the party’s end in the last 48 hours.

Even a section of BJP leaders are also left at their wit’s end and struggled to give a satisfactory answer to the sudden rejig in the party rank and file leading to the removal of Biplab Kumar Deb from the top post. Some sources said, in all likelihood Deb will be sent to Rajya Sabha in place of Dr Manik Saha. “This is the only theory that is accepted by and large.

The reason being, Manik Saha was recently elected as the MP of Rajya Sabha and the main reason behind replacing Deb with Saha is to bring an inverse change.

However, only time can unfold the credence of the theory”, said a senior party leader in the condition of anonymity.

On the other hand, the youth brigade of the party firmly believes that Deb will return as the president of the state BJP. But, senior party leaders said, “There are equal possibilities for both.”

Some sources also said that state General Secretary Kishore Barman is going to succeed Manik Saha as the state party chief.

Former BJP MLA and Congress leader Asish Saha also sought clarification from the BJP central leadership regarding the issue.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah never missed any opportunity to shower praise on Biplab Kumar Deb during his term in office. The party high command always ignored the voices that were raised against him. But, the sudden change of mind has sent shockwaves across the state and the BJP should come out clean” said Saha.