The Barak Valley districts of Assam – Hailakandi, Karimganj and Cachar – are likely to face severe food shortage in the coming days.

The food corporation of India (FCI) has a stock of only 15 days of food grains left for the three Barak Valley districts of Assam – Hailakandi, Karimganj and Cachar – in godowns under its Silchar-based divisional office.

This was informed by the Guwahati-based regional office of the FCI to the NF Railway authorities in a letter on Tuesday (May 17), which has been accessed by Northeast Now.

“…FCI has hardly 15-20 days stocks in the godowns under our divisional office, Silchar, for above revenue districts (Hailakandi, Karimganj and Cachar) of Assam,” the FCI informed NF Railway authorities in the letter.

Also read: Tripura, Mizoram & south Assam stare at food crisis as rail, road connectivity snapped

Notably, “two FCI food grain rakes on way to Salchapra rail head (in Cachar district of Assam) have stuck up due to major landslides at Haflong and other locations” creating situation for a possible food shortage in the Barak valley districts of Assam.

With the FCI food grains rakes left stranded due to landslides and a possible food crisis looming large over the three Barak Valley districts of Assam – Hailakandi, Karimganj and Cachar – the FCI has “requested that please top priority may be given for restoring the rail route towards Salchapra so that uninterrupted supply of food grain to the general public of above area may be ensured by FCI without any problem”.

The FCI has also asked the NF Railway to apprise it about the tentative time for restoring the rail route (towards Salchapra) so as alternate transport options can be explored by the FCI.

The rail route towards Salchapra, reportedly, is likely to take a minimum of one month for restoration.

Also read: NF Railway cancels 25 pairs of trains connecting Tripura, Mizoram and south Assam

Meanwhile, the NF Railway is mulling to divert all rakes carrying FCI food grains, which are yet to enter the jurisdiction of the NF Railway, to other railway zone.

This came to light after Northeast Now accessed an internal communication, dated May 17, of the NF Railway.

It states: “FCI rakes which are yet to enter NFR zone, may be favourably diverted to some other railway till train running is restored in LMG-BPB (Lumding-Badarpur) hill section.”

Notably, two of the rakes were bound for Salchapra railway station in Cachar district of Assam.

Also read: Food scarcity to hit Haflong after natural disaster!

Meanwhile, the FCI has also decided to divert three food grain rakes under NF Railway, to “needy places in Assam/Nagaland region”.

This was stated in another letter shot off from the Guwahati-based zonal office (NE) of the FCI to the corporation’s headquarters in New Delhi.

“…three (3) rakes which are within NF Railway under NE zone will be diverted/intercepted at needy places under Assam/Nagaland region,” the letter read.

The three food grain rakes, which have been allowed to divert/intercept by the FCI were originally destined towards Mirza (Kamrup Rural), Jatinga Lumpur (Dima Hasao) and Lamsakhang (Nagaon) railway stations.