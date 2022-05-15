Guwahati: At least 25 pairs of trains connecting Tripura, Mizoram and southern Assam have been canceled by NF Railway following heavy landslides triggered by incessant rains in south Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the NF Railway (Northeast Frontier Railway) have evacuated over 1,500 stranded passengers.

The NF Railway officials said that most of the stranded passengers were evacuated on Sunday from Ditokcherra by train while the remaining passengers were airlifted to Silchar by IAF choppers.

In view of waterlogging and landslides due to heavy rain, between Jatinga Lumpur and New Harangajao, and between Bandarkhal and Ditokcherra sections and other several locations in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section of Lumding division of NF Railway, services of 25 pairs of trains have been cancelled/ partially cancelled.

“The stranded passengers of these trains are safe. All kinds of essential items like food and drinking water are being arranged by the railway authorities for them,” NF Railway said in a statement.

According to officials, soils of 100-meter railway tracks at Daotohaja-Phaiding section and similar length of the vital Haflong-Jatinga highway had been washed away due to the non-stop rains, which continued for the past five days.