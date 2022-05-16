Haflong running out of rice stock, thanks to FCI officials

Guwahati: The Dima Hasao district, which has been ravaged by flash floods and massive landslides, is going to run out of food, thanks to the sluggishness of the officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Sources said there are only two days’ stocks of PDS rice supplied by FCI in Haflong, the headquarters of the Dima Hasao district.

The district remained cut off from the rest of the country, as rail and road connectivity to south Assam snapped due to flash floods and landslides triggered by an incessant downpours in the last one week.

“PDS rice will be exhausted anytime soon as we have stock only for two days in Haflong,” said an FCI official.

Locals have blamed the FCI for the shortage of PDS rice in the district. They claimed no senior FCI official visited Haflong to take stock of the situation.

“FCI officials are responsible for the shortage of rice. Why did they not supply rice in advance? Why were they waiting till the eleventh hour,” said a local.

Not only Haflong, rice shortage looms over Barak valley as well as the stock of PDS rice supplied by FCI will run only for 15 days.