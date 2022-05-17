Guwahati: As youth continue to join the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that most of the youth joining the outfit nowadays are primarily cowards who are scared of taking care of their families.

The Chief Minister while speaking about the ULFA-I situation in the state said, “Those who have joined the outfit are not even getting proper meals. If a meal is given to them at 3 PM, they will have for another meal till the next day.”

He added that these youth who have access to mobile phones are now calling their families and explaining how big of a mistake it was to join the ULFA-I.

He further added, “Earlier, the youths who joined the outfit were most the ones who loved their country, land and community. Even though the path was wrong, they joined the outfit. But now the case seems to be something else.”

He added that ones who now fail to take care of their families or are unable to afford the costs of their families join the ULFA-I. “These youth are mostly cowards”, he added.

The Chief Minister further added that as the peace talks between the ULFA-I and the government continue, some of the people joining the outfit think that once the process is done, they would get a lot of money.

On Monday, Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RP Kalita said that a lot of the people who have been joining the ULFA-I in the past few months or years have some criminal backgrounds.