AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday set a new financial target for the state said that in the next five years the state’s annual budget shall touch Rs 50,000 crore.

Deb said the government has succeeded in increasing the state budget by a margin of Rs 11,000 crore from its first budget proposals and in the next five years efforts of his government will ensure those budget proposals to the tune of Rs 50,000 crore could be tabled in the state assembly.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the concluding ceremony of40th Agartala Book Fair at Hapania international fairground.

He said, “People of Tripura saw governments without any vision. But, as soon as we took over the charge, we have set our goal first and then started working. Out priorities for the next 25 years are set and certainly, it will help the aspiring youth to decide what they want to do in the future. Even for aspiring youth, now it easy to choose his profession”.

Drawing a comparison to the budget proposals with the last term of the previous Left government and the first term of the present government, Deb said, “From the financial year 2013-14 to 2016-27, the size of the budget increased only by a little over Rs 4,000 crore. They (7th Left Front) started with Rs 7,000 crore and ended with Rs 12,442 crore. We have started with Rs 16,000 crore and this year we have succeeded in touching the 26,893 crores. The change is visible. If compared to our last budget, it’s a leap of Rs 4,300 crore.”

Slamming the previous Left government, Deb said, “Prime minister Narendra Modi’s only commitment is the public welfare, unlike the Left for whom the party is the biggest priority. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intent to bring a change is visible.”

Apart from Deb, ICA minister Sushanta Chowdhury and other higher officials also attended the function. The 40th Agartala Book Fair that was inaugurated on March 25 last came to an end on Tuesday. Publishers from different corners of the state set up their stalls. According to the department, books worth around Rs 1 crore 20 lakh had been sold at the 12-day book fair.