Guwahati: Three BJP candidates for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections won ‘uncontested’ as eight other candidates withdrew their nominations.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) election is to be held on April 22.

A total of eight candidates have withdrawn their nomination papers on Monday, the last date of withdrawal of nomination for the GMC polls.

As per reports, inward no. 5, three candidates have withdrawn their nomination papers while one candidate in ward no. 6, one candidate in ward 7 one candidate in ward no. 11, one candidate in ward no. 12 and one candidate in ward no. 22 have withdrawn their nominations.

“After the withdrawal of nomination papers, three candidates namely Sanjay Das (BJP) of ward no 5, Sutapa Sarkar (BJP) of ward no 6 and Smita Roy (BJP) of ward no 22 will be the single candidate in their respective ward,” said the Kamrup (metro) district authority.