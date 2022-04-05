The government of Assam has announced its support to Karimganj boy – Ankurit Karmakar – who designed a sensor-enabled shoe for visually impaired people.

Announcing Assam government’s support to Ankurit Karmakar, BJP MLA Krishnendu Paul informed that the Assam government will extend support to help the boy achieve his dream of becoming a scientist.

BJP MLA Krishnendu Paul visited the ninth standard student at the directions of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“It is very good news for us that, Ankurit Karmakar has designed a smart shoe to help the visually impaired people. When our Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma came to know about the young boy’s work, the Chief Minister instructed me to meet him,” Paul was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Paul added: “He wants to become a scientist. Our chief minister and our government will extend full support to the young boy in future.”

The shoe, designed by Ankurit Karmakar, will help visually impaired people from keeping themselves at a safe distance from obstacles while walking.

Ankurit Karmakar is a ninth standard student from Rowland’s Memorial High School in Karimganj district of Assam.

“I made this smart shoe for blind people. If there is an obstacle in the way of a blind person, then the sensor of the shoe will detect the obstacle and the buzzer will give an alert,” Karmakar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He added: “When the buzzer rings, the visually impaired person will be able to hear it and he can become alert and act accordingly to avoid the obstacle.”

Karmakar said that he was inspired to design the shoe from a person in Great Britain, who also designed a similar kind of shoe for the visually impaired.

He also said that he aims to become a scientist in the future.

“My aim is to become a scientist. I will do such work which will help the people,” Ankurit Karmakar said.