At least two former militants of the National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) have been killed in a fierce gun-battle with Assam police.

The two former NLFB militants, who were allegedly involved in dacoity, were killed in an encounter with the police in Chirang district of Assam on Tuesday.

An additional superintendent of police (ASP) and his bodyguard also sustained injuries in the encounter.

The slain former NLFB militants were allegedly involved in dacoities in three villages along the India-Bhutan border on March 29.

An operation was launched by the Assam police on Monday in Runikhata area after receiving a tip-off about the presence of the former NLFB militants in the area.

The suspected dacoits, who were hiding inside a house, opened fire on the police team on spotting them early on Tuesday.

In retaliatory firing, two of the alleged dacoits were killed.

Additional SP (Headquarters) Prakash Medhi and his bodyguard sustained bullet injuries, police informed.

Meanwhile, two-three people, who were in the house managed to escape.

A massive search operation has been launched to nab them.

On the other hand, ASP Prakash Medhi, who sustained a bullet injury on his right hand, and his bodyguard have been shifted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

“Valiant action by Additional SP Prakash Medhi. Despite receiving bullet injury, he and his team neutralized two criminals after heavy exchange of fire in Runikhata, Chirang early this morning.@Assam Police is proud of you,” special director general of police (Law and Order) GP Singh tweeted.

Valiant action by Additional SP @chirangpolice Sri Prakash Medhi. Despite receiving bullet injury, he & his team neutralised two criminals after heavy exchange of fire in Runikhata, Chirang early this morning. @assampolice is proud of you. — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) April 5, 2022