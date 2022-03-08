AGARTALA: Union home minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday, urged the electorates of Tripura to give BJP another chance to make the state “number one” in the country.

Elections to the Tripura Assembly is scheduled to be held next year.

Addressing a public gathering at Swami Vivekananda Stadium in Agartala, Amit Shah said, “Four years have been completed. We shall once again come to your doors seeking another chance.”

“But, this time we shall come with the report card of accomplishments. I assure you before the next elections, each and every promise made in the poll manifesto in 2018 will be fulfiled,” said Amit Shah.

Also read: Ukraine-Russia war: All Indian students evacuated from ‘battle-zone’ Sumy

Ami Shah said that if voted to power again in Tripura for another term, the BJP will work to make Tripura “number one state”.

Shah who is credited with the BJP’s Tripura victory and expansion of the party in the Northeast visited Tripura on Tuesday to attend a host programme.

He inaugurated silver doors that have been installed at the entrance of the Tripura Sundari Temple at Udaipur in Gomati district.

He then flew back to Agartala to attend a public meeting following which he travelled to Anandanagar in the outskirts of Agartala city to attend the “Bhumi Pujan” and foundation stone laying ceremony of National Forensic Science University.

Also read: 57 Indian sailors evacuated from under-siege Mykolaiv port in south Ukraine

“This is the first campus of such a science university in the whole of Northeast, which includes UG-PG courses like narcotic forensics,” he said.

Foundation stone laying of National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Agartala Campus and launch of various women welfare schemes in Tripura. Watch live! https://t.co/erIuV3fx6u — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 8, 2022

Amit Shah also announced two new schemes of the Tripura government.

“On the occasion of women’s day, Tripura government has launched its new scheme that ensures 33 percent reservation for women in government jobs. Another scheme for tea garden workers is also launched,” Shah said.

Amit Shah added: “All women taking admission in Institutions of National Importance will get a 3% interest waiver on loans if taken.”

“Women to get 50% reservation to operate shops in government shopping complexes or markets. 50% venture capital fund reserved to promote startups by women… this initiation of women welfare by CM Biplab Kumar Deb shall benefit everyone in Tripura,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Also read: Stop illegal mining activities immediately: Meghalaya high court tells state’s chief secretary

Amit Shah also inspected the single row fencing (SRF) work at the Kathalchari border out post area (India-Bangladesh border) in Sabroom in Tripura.

“The Northeast has been so far neglected as a troubled region. Insurgency, drug nexus and tension were part and parcel of it. Now, under the leadership of PM Modi, Northeast is now moving in the direction of investment, trade and commerce,” Shah added.

“The middleman system met a dead end after the BJP government came to power in Tripura. The cut money system no longer exists in the system. From cadre controlled administration, Tripura got a government that is dedicated for the people,” Amit Shah said.

Shah also appreciated Tripura government for its efforts to restore peace and security of citizens.

“When there is violence there is no development. When problems like insurgency, drug nexus and crime exist in the system, development remains elusive. The communists government can never fix this issue, this can only be possible by the government of BJP under the guidance of PM Modi,” said Shah.