At least 57 Indian sailors have been evacuated from the under-siege Black Sea port at Mykolaiv city in south Ukraine.

The Indian sailors were evacuated from the under-attack Mykolaiv port following intervention of the Indian embassy in Kyiv.

Two Lebanese and three Syrian nationals were also evacuated along with the Indian sailors.

The Indian sailors were evacuated from the Mykolaiv port in two buses that travelled over 200 kilometres to reach the border with Moldova.

The evacuation of the Indian sailors followed a ceasefire between the Russian and Ukrainian forces to create humanitarian corridors.

Notably, 23 more Indian sailors still remain stranded in the under-attack Mykolaiv port.

The Indian embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine has informed that the evacuation of the remaining 23 Indian sailors at Mykolaiv port will be conducted on Tuesday.

“Mission intervened to evacuate 75 Indian sailors stranded in Mykolaiv Port. Yesterday buses evacuated 57 sailors including 2 Lebanese and 3 Syrians. Route constraints precluded evacuation of balance 23 sailors. Mission’s attempting their evacuation today,” the Indian embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine informed in a statement.