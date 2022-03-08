At least three animal lovers were allegedly ‘murdered’ by Russian forces at Bucha near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

This shocking news was reported by a Ukrainian media outlet on Tuesday.

“A Russian vehicle – witnesses identify it as either a tank or an infantry fighting vehicle – opened fire on the car” the three youths were travelling.

The incident reportedly took place on March 4.

The deceased Ukrainian youths have reportedly been identified as Serhiy Ustymenko (25), Maxym Kuzmenko (28) and Anastasia Yalanska (26).

Despite working in different sectors, the three friends had one thing in common – they were animal lovers.

That day too, the three youths were reportedly returning home after delivering food to a dog shelter, when the Russian military vehicle opened fire on it.

After the shooting ceased, Serhiy’s father rushed to the car and found “everyone inside was already dead”.

He then dragged the bodies of the three young friends and took them to his basement, where he has been hiding from the constant shelling, like most people in Bucha.

Three days later, the bodies still remain at the basement awaiting burial.