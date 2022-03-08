A youth from south India’s Tamil Nadu has joined the Ukrainian military to fight the invading Russian forces.

The Tamil Nadu youth – Sainikhesh Ravichandran – was earlier rejected by the Indian Army at least twice.

Sainikhesh Ravichandran hails from Subramaniyampalayam in Coimbatore of south Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Ravichandran is a student of aerospace engineering at Kharkiv National University in eastern Ukraine.

The 21-year-old youth from Tamil Nadu was rejected by the Indian Army at least twice for not meeting the criteria of minimum height.

According to reports, officials of India’s intelligence wings visited Ravichandran’s residence two days back.

The intelligence officials of India met Ravichandran’s family and tried to ascertain the reason for him joining the Army in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, family members of Ravichandran reportedly expressed shock at knowing that he took up arms for Ukraine against Russia.

He also had reportedly approached the US embassy in Chennai to know whether if he could be a part of the American Army.

Later, a dejected Ravichandran took up a professional course at National Aerospace University in Ukraine’s Kharkiv in 2018.

Ravichandran is currently serving the Ukrainian military by being part of the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit.