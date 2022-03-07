Russia is ready to end its war in Ukraine if Kyiv accepts the demands made by Moscow.

A statement has been released by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday citing demands of Russia.

Russia has claimed that it will stop the war immediately if Ukraine agrees to:

Cease military action Change constitution to enshrine neutrality Recognize Crimea as Russian territory Recognize the Russian-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states

Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Sunday, said that Russia is ready to suspend its “military operations” in Ukraine, only if, Kyiv fulfils the demands put forth by Moscow.

This was informed by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a telephonic conversation.

Meanwhile, foreign ministers of Ukraine and Russia are expected to meet and hold talks on March 10.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dymtro Kuleba and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov are likely to meet in Antalya province in Turkey.

The meeting is to take place on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

It would be the highest-level talks to take place since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.