The Indian students, who have returned to India from Ukraine, seems to be really unhappy with the Indian government.

Visibly dissatisfied Indian students completely ignored union minister G Kishan Reddy upon their arrival in the country.

The students besides turning a blind eye towards union minister G Kishan Reddy, also denied to accept flowers from the minister.

A video of the same has gone viral in the social media.

Many Ukraine-returned Indian students have been vocal in expressing their dissatisfaction over the Indian government’s arrangements to ‘evacuate’ them.

Students ignored Minister G kishan Reddy ?? pic.twitter.com/oteEfWE2yR — Sujeet Sachan AAP???? (@sujeetsachan27) March 7, 2022

“We were airlifted from safe zones, not evacuated from a war zone.”

This is what many Indian students, who study in war-ravaged Ukraine, said after reaching India over the past several days.

“Stop terming it an evacuation. We were nor evacuated from Ukraine where a war is ongoing. We were rather airlifted from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries that are far away from where actual war is going on,” said one of the Indian students.

Echoing similar sentiment, another student said: “Many of us were on our own. We walked for miles to get ourselves out of the war zone. Yes, the Indian embassy helped some students initially, but left most of the students on their own, issuing advisories to proceed towards the western borders of Ukraine.”

“We saved ourselves by ensuring we cross the border,” said another Indian student.

“Our call for not calling the process an evacuation would be justified when I say that many of the Indian students were manhandled at the borders in Ukraine. Many were beaten up. Had it been an evacuation, the Indian students would not have been beaten up,” said another student.

“The only thing that saved our lives was the Indian national flag, not the government,” said a student.