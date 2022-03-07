An Indian doctor, currently residing in Ukraine, has refused to leave the war-ravaged country without his pets.

The pets of the Indian doctor are a jaguar and a panther.

The Indian doctor named Girikumar Patil is popularly known as Jaguar Kumar after one of his pet Jaguar.

Patil informed that he tried to get in touch with the Indian embassy in Ukraine but failed to get any positive response.

“I called embassy but didn’t get a proper response. My place is surrounded by Russians but I am trying my best. I treat them like my kids,” he said.

Patil is currently trapped in the Donbas region of Ukraine, which is witnessing intense fighting between the Ukrainian forces and Russian invading forces.

Girikumar Patil had bought the two big cats from the Kyiv zoo.

Patil lives in a small town in Donbas region of eastern Ukraine – Severodonetsk.

His pets are a male jaguar who is 20 months old, and a female panther who is a six-month-old cub.

The jaguar is a rare hybrid between a male leopard and a female jaguar.

“My big cats have been spending nights in the basement with me. There has been a lot of bombing happening around us. The cats are scared. They are eating less. I can’t leave them,” Patil was quoted as saying by BBC.

He added: “My parents have been calling me and asking me to come home, but I can’t leave the animals.”