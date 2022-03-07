Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, spoke to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, PM Modi sought support of the Ukrainian government to evacuate hundreds of Indian students stranded in battle zones in eastern Ukraine region.

PM Narendra Modi also praised the initiative undertaken by the Ukrainian and Russian governments to sit for talks to resolve disputes between the two countries.

“Informed Prime Minister @narendramodi about (Ukraine) countering Russian aggression. (India) appreciates the assistance to its citizens during the war and (Ukraine) commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level. Grateful for the support to the Ukrainian people. #StopRussia,” tweeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Also read: Ukraine-Russia war: Indian embassy deploys team in Poltava to coordinate evacuation of students stranded in Sumy

Informed ?? Prime Minister @narendramodi about ?? countering Russian aggression. ?? appreciates the assistance to its citizens during the war and ?? commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level. Grateful for the support to the Ukrainian people. #StopRussia — ????????? ?????????? (@ZelenskyyUa) March 7, 2022

On the other hand, PM Modi also spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and stressed on safe evacuation of Indian citizens from Sumy at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured PM Narendra Modi of all possible cooperation in the safe evacuation of Indian citizens.

Also read: Russia ready to suspend ‘military operations’ in Ukraine, if Kyiv fulfils Moscow’s demands: Putin

The telephonic conversation between Indian PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin lasted for about 50 minutes.

The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine.

President Putin briefed PM Modi on the status of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations.

PM Modi urged President Putin to hold direct talks with Ukrainian President Zelensky in addition to the ongoing negotiations between their teams.

PM Modi appreciated the announcement of ceasefire and establishment of humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine, including Sumy.