Russia is ready to suspend its “military operations” in Ukraine, only if, Kyiv fulfils the demands put forth by Moscow.

This was informed by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a telephonic conversation.

Russian News Agency TASS reported that Russia’s military operation in Ukraine can be suspended only if Kyiv ceases military actions and fulfils Moscow’s demands.

In the telephonic conversation, Vladimir Putin also informed on the progress of the special “military operation” launched by Russia to defend separatist-controlled Donbas region in Ukraine and outlined the main goals and objectives of the operation.

Putin also held a marathon 1 hour 45 minutes long telephonic conversation with French President Emanuel Macron.

In a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Putin blamed Kyiv for failed civilian evacuations from the key Ukrainian port city of Mariupol which is surrounded by Russian troops.

Russian has put forward a highly contentious list of security guarantees that Moscow wants the West to agree to in order to lower tensions in Europe and defuse the crisis over Ukraine.

Putin accused the West of ignoring Russia’s demands of NATO not building its presence in Ukraine and other ex-Soviet countries.

Another key demand from Russia is that NATO should limit its deployment of troops and weapons to the alliance’s eastern flank, in effect returning the allied forces to where they were stationed in 1997.

President Putin further said that Moscow wants a guarantee from Ukraine that it will not enter the US-led NATO.

Russia has also demanded that NATO rule out further expansion, including the accession of Ukraine into the alliance, and that it does not hold drills without previous agreement from Russia in Ukraine.