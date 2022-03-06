Nearly 16,000 Indian students have been airlifted from the neighbouring countries of war-hit Ukraine.

This was informed by union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday evening.

“We have successfully evacuated 15,920 students via 76 flights,” Scindia said.

Indian students are being airlifted from neighbouring countries of Ukraine – Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.

Also read: Ukraine-Russia war: Humanitarian assistance provided to stranded Indian students in Sumy

Ukraine is fighting a massive invasion by Russian forces from three sides of the country since the past 12 days.

Meanwhile, owing to the dangerous situation in Ukraine, the Indian government had asked the Indian nationals including students to get themselves across the Ukrainian borders in the west.

The Indian government has arranged a massive airlift operation that includes civilian and Airforce aircrafts.

The Indian government has also deployed four of its ministers in Ukraine’s neighbouring countries to oversee the airlift operations.

Also read: 16,000 foreigners, including 3000 Americans, volunteer to join fight against Russia in Ukraine

However, many Indian students are still stranded in Ukraine and are in dire need of an evacuation from inside the war-torn country.

Helpless Indian students stuck in Ukraine city of Sumi They take shelter in the basement of their hostel amid heavy bombing .



Modi ji what is #OperationGanga for?https://t.co/Z1ahLELAHH pic.twitter.com/UG7AfM4Zn8 — Surbhi? (@SurrbhiM) March 6, 2022

Many Indian students (approximately 1000-1200) are stranded in the cities of Sumy and Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine.

Indian students stuck in Ukraine, risking their lives to escape. International news channels are consistently reporting this poignant story of war. Meanwhile we are gearing up for exit poll results. pic.twitter.com/YMMVxfoXgo — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) March 6, 2022

Breakup:

Romania – 6680 (31 flights) – overseen by Jyotiraditya Scindia

Poland – 2822 (13 flights) – overseen by General (Retd) VK Singh

Hungary – 5300 (26 flights) – overseen by Hardeep Singh Puri

Slovakia – 1118 (6 flights) – overseen by Kiren Rijiju