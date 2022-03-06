At least 3000 American citizens have volunteered to fight against the overwhelming Russian invading forces in Ukraine.

This was reportedly claimed by an official of the Ukrainian embassy in Washington DC.

“Many more have stepped forward from other countries, most from other post-Soviet states such as Georgia and Belarus,” the official reportedly said Voice of America news.

Notably, Ukrainian president recently claimed that 16,000 foreign volunteers reached Ukraine to join the fight against Russia.

“The first of 16,000 are coming to defend the liberty and life of us and of everyone. I am sure it will be successful,” Zelensky had said.

Ukraine had announced the formation of an “International Legion of Territorial Defence of Ukraine” for foreign volunteers to help the country in the war against Russia.

Ukraine have been urging foreign volunteers arrive in the country to assist is the fight against the Russian invading forces.

Furthermore, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky had also ordered lifting of visa provisions for foreigners willing to join the International Legion and fight for Ukraine against Russia.