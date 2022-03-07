The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Russia are expected to meet and hold talks on March 10.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dymtro Kuleba and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov are likely to meet in Antalya province in Turkey.

Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has confirmed the development.

The meeting is to take place on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

It would be the highest-level talks to take place since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Ankara has strong relations with both Kyiv and Moscow and has tried to play a more neutral role in the conflict, separating itself from its NATO partners.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations would sit for the third round of talks on Monday at 7:30pm (IST).

On the other hand, heavy fighting continues in major cities of Ukraine between the Ukrainian forces and Russian invading forces.

Mayor of Kyiv – the capital of Ukraine – Vitali Klitschkosaid: “Heavy fighting around Kyiv, primarily northwest.”

“With extreme rage, the enemy is destroying Bucha, Hostomel, Vorzel, Irpin. They deliberately kill civilians,” Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko said.