The Meghalaya high court has taken a strong note of the alleged illegal mining activities that are rampant in the state.

The Meghalaya high court has directed the chief secretary of the state to take measures immediately to stop illegal mining activities.

The Meghalaya high court has also directed the chief secretary of the state to constitute a committee to monitor implementation of Supreme Court’s recommendations on the matter.

The Meghalaya high court specifically mentioned that the committee should be free from political interference.

The latest directive from the Meghalaya high court comes after the three-judge bench of the court, along with chief secretary RV Suchiang visited East Jaintia Hills district to take stock of the alleged illegal mining activities in the district.

“…it is evident that the directions issued by the Supreme Court have not been adhered to. It is necessary to monitor the mining activities,” the Meghalaya high court directed.

The Meghalaya high court also expressed shock over the authorities in the state ignored using drones to monitor mining activities in less accessible areas.

All of them turned a Nelson’s eye to such illegal activities. It can be safely said that the scene in and around Khliehriat speaks of the vast stretches there being beyond the purview of the administration, the Meghalaya high court bench said.