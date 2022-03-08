All Indians students who were left stranded in eastern Ukraine region of Sumy following the invasion of the country by Russia, have been evacuated.

The evacuation of the Indian students was conducted by the officials of the Indian embassy in Ukraine and the Red Cross.

The Indian students left Sumy for the city of Poltava on-board as many as 12 buses.

As many as 649 Indian students were left stranded at Sumy in eastern Ukraine after the war broke out.

The buses carrying the Indian students were escorted by the vehicles of Red Cross and Indian embassy.

Along with the Indian students, a considerable number of Bangladeshi and Nepali nationals were also evacuated.

According to latest reports, the convoy of buses and other vehicles transporting the Indian students are enroute to Poltava city.