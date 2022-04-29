AGARTALA: Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President (TPCC) President Birajit Sinha on Friday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for its “deliberate” attempt to “impose” Hindi language in the North East region.

Lashing out at the recent statement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sinha said, “The Congress believes in equal space for all. There are 22 languages listed in the 8th schedule of the constitution. But, the central government is trying to inflict the Hindi language subsiding other languages. This is unwelcome”.

According to Sinha, in Tripura Kokborok and Bangla are the key languages spoken. “For decades these two languages grew and flourished due to the contribution of literary personalities. We condemn such attitude of the central as well as the state government”, he said and demanded that Bengali and Kokborok should be given preference in official works the way it has been done so far.

Sinha also alleged that the MGNREGA works are shrinking day by day contrary to the promises made by BJP prior to the 2018 assembly elections.

“The BJP had promised that MGNREGA workers will get guaranteed 100-days of work if voted to power. But, the reality is starkly different. People are struggling to get work nowadays and reports of misappropriation of funds are rampant”, said Sinha.

Sinha also alleged that people of the hilly areas are suffering from an acute water crisis.

“The government has time and again claimed that within December 2022, all the households will get tap water connections. The government keeps harping on its achievements but never acknowledges the ground reality. People are on the streets demanding water, if the state government fails to fulfil its promise, Congress is ready to stage a series of agitations across the state”, Sinha added.

According to Sinha, by putting forth all these demands, Congress will soon launch statewide agitation. AICC Secretary and in charge of Tripura Szarita Laitphlang.