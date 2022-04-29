Guwahati: A high school teacher was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a class 9 student in south Assam’s Hailakandi district, police said on Friday.

The teacher was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the father of the girl with Hailakandi Sadar police station on Thursday evening.

The girl alleged that the teacher molested her at school.

Locals gathered at the teacher’s house and handed him over to the police.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, police said.

The teacher, who also gave private tuitions, is a resident of Ratabari in the Karimganj district.

He resided in a rented accommodation in Hailakandi as he was posted at a high school in the area.