Bengaluru: A convention of dairy farmers has demanded the immediate removal of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act in the state.

The convention has also accused the Karnataka Government of creating fear psychosis among farmers using the Act.

The farmers who held the convention in Chickballapur accused the police of harassing them through the provisions of the legislation.

As per reports, a resolution adopted accused the Government of adopting a dual stand for farmers and corporates.

The resolution read, “While farmers are under watch by banning cow slaughter, the sale and export of beef by corporates have not been banned.”

The farmers alleged that the government has been protecting the interests of the corporates which are engaged in beef exports.

“At the same time, it had snatched the right of farmers as well as poor sections:”, the resolution said.

They further claimed that a large number of farmers will be forced to quit dairy farming and other related agricultural activities as they are banned from selling their cows to slaughterhouses even if they were infertile.

Their resolution further demanded the government to buy the infertile cows from them at market rates till the Act is withdrawn.

The resolution also expressed the concern over the transportation of cattle stating that it has become difficult as they are needed to take permission from various authorities.

The resolution added, “The legislation had resulted in dairy farmers being gripped by fear of police as it had provisions to imprison violators for seven years besides slapping huge penalties.”

Such provisions had also affected the cattle trade, said the resolution.

They demanded that the legislation should be withdrawn without any delay.