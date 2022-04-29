Guwahati: A local court in Lower Assam’s Barpeta district on Friday granted bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in an ‘assault’ case registered at Barpeta Road police station.

Jignesh Mevani was re-arrested in the alleged assault case on April 25 moments after he was granted bail by a court in Kokrajhar in a case over tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The District and Session Court granted bail to Jignesh Mevani on furnishing a bond of Rs 1,000 in connection with the case.



Dalit leader Mevani was rearrested for allegedly “assaulting and outraging” the modesty of a woman police officer.

A case against Jignesh Mevani was lodged with the Barpeta Road police station.

Mevani was first arrested from Gujarat’s Palanpur by a team of Assam Police based on a complaint lodged by a BJP leader with Kokrajhar police station

Mevani has called his arrest “vendetta politics by the PMO (Prime Minister’s Office)”.

“It is a conspiracy by the BJP and the RSS. They did this to tarnish my image. They have been doing this systematically. They did it to Rohit Vemula, they did it to Chandrasekhar Azad, now they are targeting me,” Mevani said.