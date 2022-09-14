AGARTALA: Hours after the CPIM party’s rally in Khayerpur was attempted to be disrupted allegedly by the ruling party supporters, CPIM State secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has become totally isolated from the masses and when the CPIM is trying to make public connect fascists attacks were being launched to disrupt the meetings and political events.

Chowdhury also termed a section of the cops as “Blacksheep” who are working as the second fiddle to the ruling party.

In a press conference at CPIM state headquarters, Chaudhury said, “The BJP national president JP Nadda visited the state a couple of days back to give a boost to the BJP’s political campaign. During his visit, he claimed that the BJP-led government has put a complete stop on the political violence. Within a few days, his words were proven wrong by the activists of his own party”.

On the Khayerpur incident, Chowdhury said, “We have a pre-scheduled programme at Khayerpur. Braving inclement weather, hundreds of people gathered at the residence of former MLA Pabitra Kar. We have even shortened the route of our rally in view of the atmosphere of terror created by the BJP supporters. Accordingly, we started our rally but before crossing even a hundred meters the police prevented us from moving forward. The OC and SDPO were well informed about our party event but despite that our rally was tried to disrupt in the broad daylight”.

He said the attacks were almost similar to what happened at Bishalgarh on September 8 last.

“The total number of the crowd gathered to prevent us would be around 70 to 80. They tried to provoke our workers through invectives, stone pelting and attacks of slingshots. When they could not do anything in presence of the large TSR and CRPF personnel, they attacked one Daroga Debbarma who had nothing to do with our rally. A four-wheeler was also vandalized for the crime of passing through the area where our rally was being conducted”, he alleged.

Receiving the update on the violence Leader of the Opposition Manik Sarkar called Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and requested him to put a stop to the violent overtures of the ruling party workers at Khayerpur.

“As soon as Sarkar came to know that our rally came under attack, he talked to us over the phone and also spoke to Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha seeking action. The CM informed him that he was unaware of any kind of violence in the area. The leader of the opposition requested him to take appropriate action to prevent the disruption attempts”, Chowdhury stated.