AGARTALA: CPIM Tripura State secretary Jitendra Chowdhury on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and alleged that the state’s economic backbone had been demolished by the ruling party.

“People’s money has been looted by the corrupt BJP. The wealth of BJP legislators have increased substantially in the last couple of years. Where is the money is coming from? The money meant for public welfare is fleecing the coffers of the elected members of the Bharatiya Janata Party”, claimed Chowdhury.

The CPIM leader was addressing a political rally organized at Bamutia.

According to Chowdhury, with elections round the corner, the senior BJP leaders will again make back and forth journeys to the state to manipulate the people.

“We will see flocks of leaders flying from Delhi to cheat you the way they did during the 2018 assembly elections. They will ask for your votes again but this time people of the state are more experienced. They are well aware of the politics of BJP”, he claimed.

Claiming that the ruling alliance has failed to keep its promises, Chowdhury said, “The double-engine government could not materialize its vision document. Had it implemented what was promised, they could have faced the people with confidence without the support of anti-social elements.”

“As elections are set to draw near, the intensity of violence on opposition party workers are taking a fiercer look. But, I want to tell the BJP that people are ready to give a befitting reply to them in the next elections”, he claimed.