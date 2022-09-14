NORTH LAKHIMPUR: Three persons have been arrested by the police in North Lakhimpur district of Assam for allegedly killing a 24-year-old youth.

The three accused have been arrested from Balijan village at Koilamari in North Lakhimpur district of Assam.

The victim has been identified as 24-years-old boy named Biki.

Body of Biki – the victim – was found hanging from a tree on Monday (September 12).

It is being suspected that the three accused allegedly killed Biki after he tried to elope with a girl, who belonged to the Christian community.

Also read: Assam: Peace pacts with Adivasi militant groups on September 15

However, the family of the girl took her back from Biki’s home.

Following that Biki went missing from his home and was found hanging from a tree the next day.

The arrested persons include – the father and two uncles of the girl.

They have been identified as: Hadil Kadrek, Dilip Kadrek and Kain Kadrek.