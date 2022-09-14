GUWAHATI: The central and the Assam governments will sign peace pacts with Adivasi militant groups in the state on September 15.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Peace pacts will be signed by the centre and the Assam government with as many as five Adivasi militant outfits.

Notably, union home minister Amit shah will also attend the signing of peace accords with the Adivasi militant groups of Assam.

The Adivasi militant groups with which the peace pacts will be signed are currently under ceasefire agreement with the government.

The peace pacts will be signed in New Delhi.

“I am sure signing of the agreement will usher in a new era of peace and harmony in Assam,” said chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

On Tuesday evening, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma “held a meeting with rebel Adivasi groups, currently under ceasefire, regarding final settlement to be signed on 15 September 2022 in New Delhi”.

The Adivasi militant groups, which will sign the peace pacts are: All Adivasi National Liberation Army, Birsa Commando Force, Santhal Tiger Force, Adivasi Cobra Militant of Assam and Adivasi People’s Army.